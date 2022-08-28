Reading Drops 7-4 to Binghamton

The Reading Fight Phils fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-4 on Sunday night. The R-Phils outhit the Ponies 9-7, but made three errors in the field. The team left 12 runners on base.

Binghamton scored the first runs of the game as Ronny Mauricio launched a two-run homer to deep right field. Nick Meyer also drove in a run on an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead.

Reading got two back in the bottom of the third. Aldrem Corredor walked to reach and Jhailyn Ortiz doubled to put them both in scoring position. Luis Garcia sent home Corredor on a groundout. Carlos De La Cruz doubled home Ortiz to put the Fightins down by just one.

The Ponies got the runs back in the fourth on a double, two walks, an error, and a sacrifice fly. Binghamton led 5-2.

The Fightins cut into the deficit in the fifth. Ethan Wilson recorded his first Double-A hit and moved over on Garcia's sac bunt. De La Cruz singled them both into scoring position. Vito Friscia doubled into right center to bring them both home. Reading was down just 5-4.

Binghamton sent in two more in a muddy ninth. A hit batter, a walk, and two errors allowed the Rumble Ponies to take a 7-2 lead.

Reading got runners on in every inning but the ninth where they went 1-2-3 to end the game.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next on September 6 at 6:45 PM.

