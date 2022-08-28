Mauricio Leads Ponies Over Fightins to Take 5 of 6 in Baseballtown

READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Reading Fightin Phils 7-4 on Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, taking five of six in the series, winning their fourth game in a row, and finishing their 12-game road trip at 8-4. Ronny Mauricio was 2-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, including a two-run home run.

It was Mauricio's two-run blast to right in the third inning that put the Ponies ahead 2-0, his 24th home run of the season and 77th RBI. Later in the frame, Nick Meyer grounded an RBI single up the middle to score Luke Ritter and make it 3-0.

After Reading scored two in the bottom of the third, Mauricio delivered again with an RBI double to left center field that scored Jake Mangum to put the Ponies ahead 4-2. Meyer added a sacrifice fly to right later in the inning that extended the lead to 5-2 and finished with a multi-RBI game.

Reading (24-27, 53-67) cut the lead to one with a two-run double from Vito Friscia in the fifth. Neither team would score until the top of the ninth. In that frame, Mauricio drew a leadoff walk and Ritter was hit by a pitch. On a double steal, Mauricio scored on a throwing error by the catcher trying to get him at third, putting Binghamton (20-30, 48-71) up 6-4. With Ritter on third and one out, Meyer popped out to second, but the throw home was wild allowing another run to score, making it 7-4.

Grant Hartwig finished out the game with two scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save of the year. Michael Krauza (1-0) pitched one and a third scoreless innings to earn his first Double-A win in his Double-A debut. Mick Abel (1-1) made the start for Reading, allowing three runs on five hits over two and two thirds innings in the loss.

The Ponies are off on Monday and begin a six-game homestand with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM and pregame coverage getting underway on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network at 6:20 PM.

Postgame Notes: It's the first time this season the Ponies have taken five of six in a series...Binghamton finishes 13-5 against Reading this year, winning all three series...Ritter scored two runs and has a five-game hitting streak.

