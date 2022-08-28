August 28, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT THE TWINBILL - The Portland Sea Dogs split the doubleheader last night with the Yard Goats with both games ending in a 2-1 score. In game one, the Yard Goats scored in the top of the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Shane Drohan. Isaac Collins led off with a double and stole third base. One out later, Aaron Schunk grounded out to second base, plating Collins, and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. In the second inning with one out, Niko Kavadas launched a solo home run to right and tied the game 1-1. The game stayed tied until extra innings. Both teams failed to score their extra-innings runners in the eighth. The Yard Goats were able to break the tie in the top of the ninth against Sea Dogs reliever Brett Kennedy. Willie MacIver started as the placed runner at second. Julio Carreras moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Stovall drove him in with a line drive to center, giving the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Portland went down in order in the bottom half, giving Hartford a 2-1 victory in game one. In game two, the Sea Dogs brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth against Yard Goats starter Noah Gotsis. Wilyer Abreu and Elih Marrero hit back-to-back singles to lead off, putting runners on the corners. Christian Koss grounded into fielder's choice, and a throwing error by Hartford shortstop Julio Carreras allowed Abreu to Score, giving Portland a 1-0 lead. In the fifth with one out, Daniel Montano doubled. Daniel Cope followed with an RBI single to tie the game 1-1. Portland took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth with Gotsis still on the mound. With two outs, Koss blasted a solo home run to center. It was his team-leading 13th home run of the year and gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

THADDEUS WARD HAS A NIGHT - In game two of the doubleheader, Thaddeus Ward was lights out. Ward went 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits with one walk. He tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts through his 5.0 inning outing.

KAVADAS CRUSHES FOR THE FIRST TIME - Niko Kavadas blasted his first Double-A home run last night in the first game of the doubleheader. He has appeared for both A- Salem Red Sox and A+ Greenville Drive this season. In 59 games with Salem, he hit .286 with 18 doubles with one triple and 14 home runs and also had 48 RBI. Kavadas played in 37 games with Greenville with .308 average and recorded four doubles and 10 home runs with 28 RBI.

ELIH MARRERO RIDING A STREAK - Catcher Elih Marrero is currently riding a 10-game on base streak for the Sea Dogs. He is hitting .229 through those 10 games (8-for-35) with a double, three RBI and three walks. His on-base percentage is sitting at .308.

TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs are back in first place with the victory over the Hartford Yard Goats and the loss of the Somerset Patriots. Portland is leading the second-place Patriots by 0.5 game while the Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games out of first place. The Reading Fightin Phils are in fourth place, 5.0 games behind the first place Sea Dogs.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 28, 2001 - Luke Wilcox hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Portland to a stunning 7-5 win over New Haven. Better yet, Wilcox hit the home run off the inflatable mitt in right-center field to split a $6,900 jackpot with a local charity.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brian Van Belle will make his second start of the week in today's series finale. Van Belle's last start was Tuesday against the Yard Goats. He only recorded two outs and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits while walking two. Van Belle did not record a strikeout.

