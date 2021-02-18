SeaWolves Announce 2021 Game Dates & Opponents

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today release their game dates and opponents for the 2021 season. Erie's hometown team will open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Opening Night at UPMC Park, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the SeaWolves host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians).

The 2021 schedule includes 120 total games, with 60 home games split evenly between weekdays and weekends. All series between Double-A Northeast League opponents will be six games to reduce travel for player health and safety. The league will have a standardized Monday off day in 2021.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (June 15-20 and August 10-15). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Indians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for two series (May 11-16 and July 27-August 1). The new Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Somerset Patriots, visits UPMC Park for one series (June 8-13) during their debut season.

While game times and promotions will be announced at a later date, the SeaWolves expect to play evening fireworks games on July 3 and 4, subject to change based on public health conditions. Due to the later start to the 2021 season, the schedule will conclude at UPMC Park on Sunday, September 19, approximately two weeks later than the traditional Labor Day finish.

A complete set of fan attendance policies will be announced prior to the start of the season. Fan seating will comply with all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements set by state and local authorities. As a result, seating availability may be very limited and some seating locations may not be available for purchase for the entire 2021 season.

Fans who may be interested in attending multiple games are strongly encouraged to place a $50 deposit by phone (814-456-1300) or at the UPMC Park Administrative Office to secure their priority placement in the seat selection process for 2021 ticket packages. Ticket packages will range from seven to 60 games and are the best way to reserve your seats for the upcoming season.

