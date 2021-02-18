R-Phils Publish 2021 Schedule

This summer professional baseball returns to Reading! MLB has presented the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils with a schedule for the 2021 season. Fans will be welcomed back into America's Classic Ballpark!

The R-Phils will open up the season at home on May 4th against the Erie SeaWolves.

The season will play out as weekly series against the same opponent, with ten 6-game series at home and ten series on the road. Each set of games are scheduled from Tuesday-Sunday with the team having off every Monday. The R-Phils last home game is scheduled for September 12th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Fightins 2021 contests will conclude on September 19th on the road at Binghamton.

Advanced bookings for season tickets, mini plans, ticket book packages, box seat flex bank ticket packages, and group outings are currently available.

The 2021 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. If you are excited for the season and would like to purchase individual game tickets at this time, your best option would be to purchase a Flex Bank ticket package. Flex Bank ticket packages start as small as a 10-ticket package for $90. Flex Bank ticket purchasers will have the opportunity to select their seats for specific games BEFORE individual game tickets go on sale to the general public, giving you the first opportunity to select the best seats for the games you would like to attend. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

Participating teams in the league include the Akron Rubber Ducks, Altoona Curve, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Bowie Baysox, Erie SeaWolves, Harrisburg Senators, Hartford Yard Goats, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs, Richmond Flying Squirrels, and the Somerset Patriots.

So that you can begin to plan your outings at FirstEnergy Stadium, the ten R-Phils home series are scheduled as follows:

Tue. May 4 thru Sun. May 9: vs. Erie (TIGERS)

Tue. May 25 thru Sun. May 30: vs. Richmond (GIANTS)

Tue. June 8 thru Sun. June 13: vs. Hartford (ROCKIES)

Tue. June 22 thru Sun. June 27: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tue. July 6 thru Sun. July 11: vs. Harrisburg (NATIONALS)

Tue. July 13 thru Sun. July 18: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

Tue. July 27 thru Sun. August 1: vs. Somerset (YANKEES)

Tue. August 10 thru Sun. August 15: vs. Akron (INDIANS)

Tue. August 17 thru Sun. August 22: vs. Bowie (ORIOLES)

Tue. September 7 thru Sun. September 12: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC and PA State safety guidelines. More details on this will be made available as the season draws nearer and as the situation improves. Each day, more and more people are vaccinated. Each day, our society gets better and better at handling this situation. The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this summer. It will certainly feel good to sit outside at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, and hear the "crack of the bat" again this season!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

