Baysox Announce Schedule for 2021 Season

BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox are excited to release the club's long-awaited 2021 schedule* as the team gets set to take the field for its 29th season, presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Bowie Baysox will now play in the Southwest Division of the newly created Double-A Northeast League, replacing the Eastern League. The Double-A Northeast League is made up of twelve teams, separated into two six-team divisions, the Northeast Division, and the Southwest Division.

"We are thrilled to finally be able to announce our 2021 game schedule to our fans and our community" said Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. "We have waited a long time to be able to announce that baseball will be back, and we can't wait to welcome fans back to Prince George's Stadium soon."

The Baysox will play a total of 120 games during the 2021 season with 60 at home and 60 on the road. The season will begin Tuesday, May 4 and finish on Sunday, September 19. All teams in the Northeast League will play six-game series against a single opponent with every Monday during the season being an off day. No playoffs are scheduled to be played in 2021.

Bowie will begin the 2021 season on the road Tuesday, May 4 with a six-game series at Altoona followed by the team's home opener, on Tuesday, May 11 with a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils.

The Baysox will play every team in the Double-A Northeast League in 2021 except the Portland Sea Dogs and will face every other team at home except Binghamton. The breakdown of the season schedule:

Akron Rubber Ducks (6 home/6 road)

Altoona Curve (6 home/6 road)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0 home/6 road)

Erie SeaWolves (6 home/6 road)

Harrisburg Senators (6 home/6 road)

Hartford Yard Goats (6 home/6 road)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6 home/0 road)

Portland Sea Dogs (do not play)

Reading Fightin Phils (6 home/6 road)

Richmond Flying Squirrels (6 home/6 road)

Somerset Patriots (6 home/6 road)

Southwest Division: Northeast Division:

Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland) Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh) Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado)

Bowie Baysox (Orioles) New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto)

Erie SeaWolves (Detroit) Portland Sea Dogs (Boston)

Harrisburg Senators (Washington) Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia)

Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco) Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

The Somerset Patriots join the Double-A Northeast League as the new affiliate of the New York Yankees replacing the previous affiliate Trenton Thunder who have joined the new MLB Draft League for 2021.

Additional information regarding Game Times, Single Game Ticket Sales, Promotional Events, Baysox Coaching Staff and 2021 Team Roster will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to stay up to date by following the Baysox official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for more information.

The Bowie Baysox have been the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles for the entirety of the team's history. The Baysox began play in Bowie beginning with the 1993 season after moving from Hagerstown, MD. Over 180 former Baysox players have played in the Major Leagues, many of them for the Orioles. The Baysox captured their only Eastern League Championship in team history during the 2015 season.

