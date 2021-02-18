Fisher Cats Announce 2021 Schedule

Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have announced their 2021 schedule, a 120-game season from May 4 - September 19 loaded with warm-weather baseball, Atlas Fireworks, and 18 home games against the Future Red Sox at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 against a new division rival: the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). A spectacular Atlas Fireworks show will follow the game to celebrate the return of Fisher Cats baseball.

Game times have yet to be announced.

"We couldn't be happier to announce our schedule and gear up for another season of Ferocious Fun," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "It's been over 500 days since the last Fisher Cats game at Delta Dental Stadium, so we're really looking forward to welcoming back our fans in a safe, family-friendly environment in accordance with state guidelines and protocol."

Single-game tickets for the month of May will go on sale March 15. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season will be made available in the coming months as stadium capacity regulations continue to evolve.

Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Group Outings, and Suites are now available for purchase over the phone at (603) 641-2005.

The Fisher Cats front office staff will follow all state and federal guidelines to ensure fan and player safety. This includes wearing masks, practicing safe social distancing, and thoroughly sanitizing the stadium.

"Baseball is back in New Hampshire," said Governor Chris Sununu. "The state is going to work closely with the Fisher Cats organization so that Granite Staters can rest assured that all health and safety protocols will be exceeded, ensuring a safe and awesome experience this season. It's going to be a great summer in New Hampshire, and I can't wait to get back to cheering the Fisher Cats on in Manchester!"

"I'm thrilled baseball is returning in 2021, and look forward to safely cheering on the Fisher Cats when they kick off their season this spring," said Mayor Joyce Craig. "Through this difficult time, they have continued to give back to our community by hosting safe, socially distanced graduations, concerts and movie nights. I'm grateful for their partnership and commitment to our city."

The Fisher Cats will host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) 18 times in 2021 -- including the entirety of Fourth of July Weekend -- and treat fans to 17 Atlas Fireworks Shows throughout the season. The 18 matchups in Manchester between the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs tie a record set in 2007.

The Fisher Cats will play in the Double-A Northeast League, a 12-team circuit including familiar Eastern League foes like the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets), and Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies). The Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) are the league's only new member, as the Trenton Thunder have been reassigned to the MLB Draft League.

Under Minor League Baseball's new scheduling format, teams will play six-game series throughout the season, and each Monday will be a league-wide off day. In a more typical year, Double-A teams will be scheduled to play 138 games. The 2021 season will not include an All-Star Game or playoffs.

After starting the season on the road in Portland on May 4, the Fisher Cats will open their home schedule with back-to-back six-game series against the Patriots and Sea Dogs from May 11-23.

Eighteen of New Hampshire's final 24 games will be played at home, including a Labor Day Weekend matchup with the Sea Dogs, and a season-ending homestand against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) from September 14-19.

