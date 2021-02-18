Harrisburg Senators Release 2021 Schedule

HARRISBURG, PA - Today Major League Baseball and the Harrisburg Senators announce that baseball is returning to FNB Field after missing the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Senators open the season Tuesday, May 4 at Somerset (NY Yankees) with the home opener Tuesday, May 11 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants).

The month delay to start the season is because of coronavirus restrictions at spring training complexes. The season lasts two weeks longer this season. All told, the Senators will play 120 games, 60 at home and 60 on the road.

Each series this season is six-games, Tuesday through Sunday with every Monday an off day. The Senators play every team in the league at home except Binghamton. Two different times this season the Senators will play back-to-back six-game series at home and once this season they will be on the road for two consecutive series.

"We are thrilled that we can finally announce our 2021 schedule," said Kevin Kulp, Senators President. "We remain committed to providing affordable family entertainment to the residents of Central PA. While we play in 2021 during the pandemic, we will strive to do that in a safe effective and appropriate manner. Many details on those efforts and protocols will be forthcoming in the coming weeks."

Last week, the Senators announced they accepted the Washington Nationals invitation to stay the Double-A affiliate under the new Professional Development League (PDL) license structure. The new PDL license means the Senators and Nationals are partners for the next ten years. The Senators have been the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals since 2005. In that time, over 60 players have either been drafted or signed by the Nationals and played in Harrisburg before reaching the big leagues with Washington.

With the changes that have taken place to the structure of minor league baseball, the Senators are now in the Southwest Division of the newly named Northeast Double-A League. The only change to the twelve-team league is the Somerset Patriots replaced the Trenton Thunder.

Listed below is the 2021 home schedule.

Tuesday, May 11 through Sunday, May 16 - Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Tuesday, May 18 through Sunday, May 23 - Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Tuesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 6 - Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 20 - Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 4 - Somerset Patriots (NY Yankees)

Tuesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 18 - Akron RubberDucks (Indians)

Tuesday, August 3 through Sunday, August 8 - Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Tuesday, August 10 through Sunday, August 15 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29 - Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Tuesday, September 7 through Sunday, September 12 - Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

More information about game times, promotions, tickets, and health and safety procedures are still to come. The schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic and Major League Baseball.

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily during the offseason. The 2021 home opener is Tuesday, May 11, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

