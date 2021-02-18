Yard Goats Announce 2021 Schedule

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced the 2021 schedule featuring 60 home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The Yard Goats open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 11th against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

Beginning with the 2021 season, Major League Baseball has implemented a new Minor League system to better serve fans, players, and clubs. The Yard Goats will now compete in the Northeast Division, facing affiliates for the Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets among others. The Yankees affiliate will become the Somerset Patriots, who the Yard Goats will face six times this season. Teams will now play six game home stands, with a league-wide day off on Mondays. Earlier this month, the Yard Goats and Colorado Rockies signed a 10-year Player Development Contract.

"We're excited to announce the 2021 Yard Goats Baseball schedule" said Yard Goats President Tim Restall. "We're currently working diligently with Major League Baseball, the State of Connecticut, and the City of Hartford to welcome back players, staff, and fans for Yard Goats games. In the upcoming weeks, more information will be made available on the specifics of the 2021 season".

Ticket packages, individual tickets and the promotional schedule will be available at a later date.

For more information, or to print a copy of the 2021 schedule, visit www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

