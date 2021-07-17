SeaWolves and Baysox Postponed

(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 18, beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Sunday's doubleheader will open at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets from Saturday night's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

