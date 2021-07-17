July 17, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







THE STREAK STAYS ALIVE - The Sea Dogs secured their eleventh-straight win last night in a 4-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 12 games and was 4/25/97-5/7/97. Ryan Fitzgerald and Pedro Castellanos have each played in all eleven games. Fitzgerald is batting .382 (13- for-34) with seven doubles, three homers and nine RBI. Castellanos is batting .342 (13-for-38) with three doubles, one home runs and nine RBI.

WHERE DO WE STAND - As the winning streak has continued, the Sea Dogs are now just 1.0 game out of first place in the Northest League. The last time Portland was within one game of the top spot was on June 10 when they were 0.5 games behind the Somerset Patriots.

LET'S BREAK IT DOWN - During the eleven-game winning streak, Portland's pitching staff has a 2.52 ERA in 93.0 innings. They are limiting opposing batters to a .211 average and have walked 26 while striking out 72. At the plate, the Sea Dogs are batting .291 with 28 doubles, one triple and 17 RBI. They also have a .361 OBP and .529 slugging percentage.

NO EXTRA BASE HITS - The Reading Fightin Phils did not record an extra-base hit last night as they fell to the Sea Dogs, 4-1. Portland pitchers limited the Fightin Phils to only three hits throughout the 9.0 innings.

COME ON OVER - Pitcher Victor Santos has been acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies and will join the Sea Dogs tonight. Santos, 21, has appeared in 63 minor league games (38 starts) in the Phillies organization, going 18-15 with one save

and a 3.22 ERA (91 ER/254.2 IP). The right-hander has a career 6.44 strikeout-to- walk ratio, recording 232 strikeouts against only 36 walks. A Dominican Republic native, he began the 2021 season with High-A Jersey City and posted a 1.33 ERA (3 ER/20.1 IP) in nine appearances, including one start. After a promotion to Double-A Reading, he made four starts and recorded a 3.05 ERA (7 ER/20.2 IP) with a 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts, and four walks. He just pitched on July 14th against the Sea Dogs and tossed 5.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three.

ON THE MOUND - Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 7/7 vs. Hartford and tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. His outing was shortened due to upcoming appearance in MLB Futures Game. He threw 0.2 innings in MLB Futures Game with one earned run on one hit with a wild pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.