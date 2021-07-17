Baysox Rained Out for Second Night in Last Three

For a second time in three nights the Baysox were rained out tonight in Erie, PA. The two will play a doubleheader tomorrow (July 19th) at 12:05 p.m. with each game being seven innings.

Bowie is expected to have Grayson Rodriguez and Ofelky Peralta as starting pitchers for the doubleheader.

The Baysox will head home next Tuesday, July 20th to start a six-game series with Hartford. Fireworks will follow the Friday and Saturday evening games next week! Get your tickets now at Baysox.com!

