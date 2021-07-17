Portland, Rain Washes Fightins Away in Shortened Battle

The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4 in a rain-shortened Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. A three-run fifth inning was not enough as the game ended after the eighth due to buckets of rain.

Reading scored the first run off of a solo shot to lead things off in the bottom of the first.

The Sea Dogs countered in the top of the second as Jhonny Pereda sent home Ryan Fitzgerald to tie things at one.

Portland kept things going in the third with a two-run half inning. Three consecutive doubles helped score Tyreque Reed and Hudson Potts.

Then in the fifth, Portland lifted themselves out in front with a two-run shot from Devlin Granberg making it 5 to 1.

Reading put up a three-run bottom half, as Luke Miller was brought home on an RBI single thanks to Bryson Stott. Then, Jorge Bonifacio slapped a double to center field scoring both Stott and Colby Fitch. The Fightins trailed 5-4.

Jack Perkins (L, 2-1) threw five innings of work allowing nine hits and five earned runs, striking out three. Nick Lackney was lights out throwing two innings of clean work. Braden Zarbnisky also put up a zero in the top of the eighth notching two strikeouts.

Game six set to begin tomorrow against the Portland Sea Dogs at 2:15.

