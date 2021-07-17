Sea Dogs Winning Steak Stays Alive in Rain-Shortened 5-4 Win

READING, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs secured their twelfth-straight win in a rain-shortened 5-4 victory. The game was called at the end of the eighth inning after persistent inclement weather. Portland improves to 39-23 while Reading falls to 26-38.

Zach Schellenger was awarded the victory for the Sea Dogs tossing 1.0 shutout inning allowing one walk while striking out two. Jack Perkins was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out four. Brayan Bello started the game for Portland and pitched 4.2 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out nine.

The FIghtin Phils got on the board with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning by Daniel Brito.

In the bottom of the second inning with two-outs Ryan Fitzgerald doubled to left field then scored on an RBI single by Jhonny Pereda and the game was tied, 1-1.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the third inning with two outs. Tyreque Reed lined his first Double-A hit, a double, to right field then scored on a double by Hudson Potts. Potts then came home to score on an RBI double Ronaldo Hernandez and Portland took the 3-1 lead.

Portland added two more in the top of the fifth inning. Devlin Granberg crushed his fourth homer of the year, a two-run blast to centerfield and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 5-1.

In the bottom of fifth inning, Luke Miller singled to right field then moved to second when Colby Fitch drew a walk. Bryson Stott then singled home Miller. With runners at second and third, Jorge Bonifacio ripped a two-run single to centerfield but the Fightin Phils continued to trail, 5-4.

The Sea Dogs and FIghtin Phils meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday July 17th at 2:15pm. RHP Andrew Politi (3-7, 6.75 ERA) will be on the mound for Portland while Reading will send RHP Julian Garcia (0-4, 10.69 ERA).

