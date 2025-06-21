Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Big road win for the Seattle Storm

90-83 over the Aces with Nneka Ogwumike (25 PTS, 12 REB) and Skylar Diggins (24 PTS, 6 AST) combining for 49 points!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025

