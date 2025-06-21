Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 20, 2025
June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Big road win for the Seattle Storm
90-83 over the Aces with Nneka Ogwumike (25 PTS, 12 REB) and Skylar Diggins (24 PTS, 6 AST) combining for 49 points!
