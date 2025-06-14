Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Valkyries defeat the Storm 70-76 to move to 3-2 in Commissioner's Cup action

Kayla Thornton notched her third consecutive double-double with 22 PTS and 12 REB!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2025

