Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 22, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm defeat the Dallas Wings 95-60 to move above .500

Rookie Dominique Malonga tied her career-high with 22 PTS, 9 REB, & 3 BLK in the win! Erica Wheeler also pitched in 17 PTS, 4 AST, & 4 3PM!

