Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Aug 30, 2025
Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeat the Sky, 79-69!
Nneka Ogwumike: 20 PTS | 7 REB Gabby Williams: 12 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST Ezi Magbegor: 13 PTS | 6 REB | 2 BLK
