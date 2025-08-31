Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Aug 30, 2025

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)









The Seattle Storm defeat the Sky, 79-69!

Nneka Ogwumike: 20 PTS | 7 REB Gabby Williams: 12 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST Ezi Magbegor: 13 PTS | 6 REB | 2 BLK

