Seattle Secures 1-0 Win over Bay FC in Coachella Valley Invitational

February 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







INDIO, CA. - Playing in their opening match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, Seattle Reign FC secured a 1-0 win over Bay FC in Indio, Calif., at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday afternoon with the lone goal coming from Lynn Biyendolo.

Reign FC Scoring Play:

9' - Lynn Biyendolo: Madison Curry took a shot from the top of the box, which then deflected off a few Bay FC players only for Lynn Biyendolo to get a shot off and find the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey came up big with a save in the 32nd minute when Bay FC dribbled down the left side and crossed the ball into the box, setting up their attacker near the center of the box, but the one-touch shot wasn't enough to get past Dickey. Dickey earned a shutout against Bay FC in the first half before subbing off for goalkeeper Cassie Miller, who held Bay FC scoreless the remainder of the match.

Going into the half up 1-0, Reign FC made three substitutes: goalkeeper Cassie Miller came in for Dickey, midfielder Ji So-Yun entered the match for Crnogorčević and defender Shae Holmes subbed on for Mason.

Forward Veronica Latsko, a second-half substitute, suffered an injury late in the game and was carted off the field.

Seattle Reign FC will wrap up 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational action by facing off against Angel City FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 (12:00 p.m. PT). Day passes are available here.

Starting XI

Claudia Dickey (GK), Emily Mason (D), Phoebe McClernon (D), Jordyn Bugg (D), Madison Curry (D), Angharad Hames Turner (M), Jess Fishlock © (M), Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (F), Lynn Biyendolo (F), Jordyn Huitema (F), Nérilia Mondesir (F)

