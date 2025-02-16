San Diego Wave FC Open Coachella Valley Invitational against Houston Dash in a Scoreless Draw

February 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC in action at the Coachella Valley Invitational

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC in action at the Coachella Valley Invitational(San Diego Wave FC)

Indio, Calif. - San Diego Wave FC played Houston Dash to a scoreless draw in the Club's opening match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. The match, played at the Empire Polo Club, marked San Diego's first public preseason game in front of fans.

Five of the Wave's newest signings took the pitch for the first time, including midfielder Gia Corley who earned a spot in the starting lineup and helped the offense create multiple chances on goal.

Nearing the end of the first half, midfielder Melanie Barcenas dribbled down the center of the field before firing a left-footed shot that forced Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell to make a diving save and push the ball out for a corner kick.

In the 89th minute, defender Hanna Lundkvsit played a through ball to forward María Sánchez who took two touches around Houston's defense before taking a shot that went just wide of the goal.

San Diego will train in Coachella Valley throughout the week in preparation for the Club's second match of the invitational against Bay FC on Saturday, Feb. 22. The match is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. PT at the Empire Polo Club with tickets available here.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

San Diego's starting lineup featured GK Sheridan ©, D Lundkvist, D Cecil (non-rostered player), D Wesley, D Morroni, M McCaskill, M Corley, M Ascanio, F Sánchez, F Carusa, and F Delphine Cascarino.

Five of San Diego's newest signings, Trinity Armstrong, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, DiDi Haračić, Favour Emmanuel, and Gia Corley, debuted with the team throughout the match.

Ascanio, Cecil (NR), Lundkvist, McCaskill, and Sánchez all played the full 90 minutes of the match for San Diego.

Kenza Dali, Makenzy Robbe (Doniak), Kristen McNabb, Quincy McMahon, Kaitlyn Topey, and Hillary Beall were not available for selection.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.