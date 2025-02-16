Bay FC Newcomers Perform Well in Preseason Debut

February 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

INDIO, Calif. - Bay FC opened up the club's preseason schedule this afternoon in Indio, Calif. in the opening game of the Coachella Valley Invitational against Seattle Reign FC. Despite falling 1-0, Bay FC performed well as every player got at least 45 minutes of action.

"I thought it was a good game for us," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "We created some really good opportunities. We threatened the space in behind, which is one of the things we asked of the team this week, and defensively we were solid all the way around."

The match was the first official exhibition of the 2025 season for Bay FC and gave several players the chance to compete against other NWSL competition. Rookie forward Karlie Lema and midfielder Taylor Huff, along with new addition defender Kelli Hubly each saw extended action with their new team.

"I had a lot of fun," said Lema. "It was definitely, I was nervous at first, but then once I got into the groove of things, I think it was so much fun and I'm ready to get back out there for sure."

The team will remain in Indio this week as the tournament continues Saturday, Feb. 22 with Bay FC playing the San Diego Wave at 11 a.m. PT. The team will then return to the Bay area to close out preseason preparations.

The 2025 NWSL regular season will kick off March 16, with Bay FC opening its campaign on the road against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The club will play its first home match on March 22 vs. Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full 2025 schedule is available now at BayFC.com.

QUOTES

Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya

On today's match vs. Seattle...

"I thought it was a good game for us. We created some really good opportunities. We threatened the space in behind, which is one of the things we asked of the team this week, and defensively we were solid all the way around. A set piece goal that we could have done a little bit better [on], but overall it's exactly what we're looking for. Everyone played at least 45 minutes, building their confidence on the ball and confidence in playing it around, and then most importantly their fitness, something that's important for us right now. But overall we were very pleased because of the type of football we played. We played through the middle, we played down the wide channels and it was good. It's coming together [and] we're happy where we're at.

Thoughts on new additions Kelli Hubly and Taylor Huff...

"Kelli [Hubly], Taylor [Huff] and Karlie [Lema] were all impactful. And this is exactly why they're with us right now. It's great to see Kelly step in as a center back, she played for us a little bit late last week as a center back and matched up really well with Abby [Dahlkemper]. Karlie [Lema] and Taylor [Huff] are a presence going forward and [are] very dangerous and this was their first real game with us so I'm delighted and looking forward to seeing them with us for the rest of the season because they're going to be a handful."

On how it felt to play their first true preseason match...

"It was a great performance for our first game and it's always good to get that one out of the way. Now we're ready for our next couple [of preseason matches]."

Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper

On today's match...

"It's always good to play an NWSL opponent before the season starts. I think this tournament is about just us trying things, getting better each day and getting better game to game so we can ultimately be ready [in] March for our opener against Utah. I think just positives - we always want to come away with wins, but just taking lessons learned and getting better each day is just the most important thing for us right now."

Bay FC midfielder Karlie Lema

On playing her first match with Bay FC...

"I had a lot of fun. It was definitely, I was nervous at first, but then once I got into the groove of things, I think it was so much fun and I'm ready to get back out there for sure."

On the difference from college competition...

"I think it's just a lot faster game for sure, but I think like after a few balls I got the hang of it. I think it's different for sure, but I was able to hang in there."

On the support from her teammates throughout the game...

"I think Caprice [Dydasco] being behind me is such a help. She guided me through the whole thing. Without her, I would be lost. So, I think, yeah, definitely Caprice [Dydasco], Abby [Dahlkemper] being back there just guiding me through the whole thing was definitely a lot of help."

NWSL Exhibition Match Report

Match: Bay FC vs Seattle Reign

Date: February 16, 2025

Venue: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Weather: 75 degrees, Sunny

Scoring Summary

Goals 1 2 F

Seattle 1 0 1

Bay FC 0 0 0

First Half Lineup:

Silkowitz, Moreau, Anderson, Dahlkemper, Dydasco, Pickett, Huff, Boade, Kundananji, Hocking, Lema

Second Half Lineup:

Allen, Moreau (Hocking 81'), Hubly, Dahlkemper (Anderson 87'), Dydasco (Lema 70'), Shepherd, Bailey, Conti, Paulson, Oshoala, Hill

