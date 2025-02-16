Houston Dash Open CVI with Draw against San Diego Wave FC

February 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







INDIO, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2025) - The Houston Dash opened their participation in the Coachella Valley Invitational with a 0-0 draw against San Diego Wave FC earlier today. Sound from head coach Fabrice Gautrat, forward Messiah Bright and defender Katie Lind is available below. Additionally, a link to the full match can be found below.

The Dash will remain in California to train for their final CVI match against Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, Feb. 22. The team will open the regular season at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, March 14 against the Washington Spirit.

QUOTES:

Dash Head Coach, Fabrice Gautrat

(on today's game) "Overall, it's good to play against good competition. You could tell we still need to work through some things, but overall, fairly pleased with just getting some minutes under our belt and getting into a groove. It's important to keep playing these games. Overall, a decent performance."

(on the mix of new players) "It's challenging to some extent because obviously we work on so many things and obviously you bring certain people in, but I think overall they did the best they could, 100 percent. I couldn't be more pleased with their response and the effort they put out and especially those in that second group, I thought overall it was a good response given the circumstances."

Dash FW Messiah Bright

(on today's game) "It definitely showed us areas that we can grow in, areas that we're doing well in. It was a good first start with the group and I'm just excited to carry it out and to see what we can build from this."

(on how she has adapted to the team) "It was super exciting. Having players like Yazmeen (Ryan), Delanie (Sheehan), adding myself into the core of this group, and then just seeing what we can build from it. So, I'm super excited to continue growing with each and every individual as a part of this team. We have a very special group, a very special talented group at that. So, I'm excited to just continue to work with the girls and get ready for our next match."

Dash DF Katie Lind

(on today's game) "It was a great foundation for us moving forward. We're trying to apply a lot of the layers that Fabrice (Gautrat) is teaching us, and I think this was a great first outing, just to kind of get our feet wet with the new things that we're learning. Obviously, there is a lot of room for improvement. But a good start."

(on her return to the field) "I'm just so grateful that I'm able to get back out on the field. It's been a long journey, but I'm really grateful to my teammates and staff for helping me get to this point, and it's a really exciting group. I'm really happy with all the players that we've got now. We got a really deep team and to have these players come in and step up and play some big roles, it's going to be huge for the season moving forward."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





