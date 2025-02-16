Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash in Coachella Valley Invitational

February 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will kick off its first match of the Coachella Valley Invitational Sunday, Feb. 16 against the Houston Dash at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. PT, and tickets are available here. Match updates will be provided on Wave social media accounts via X @sandiegowavefc and Instagram @sandiegowavefc.

San Diego holds a 4-1-1 record against Houston, with the teams last meeting in the 2024 NWSL regular season.

San Diego enters the invitational with seven new signings, including international additions and young talents. The Wave's average age among the roster is 25 years old, including four teenagers, Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Trinity Armstrong, and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, all of whom have the potential to play key roles in the Club's new era.

The Wave's matches in Coachella will also give fans a first look at new head coach Jonas Eidevall's tactical approach and how the team's offseason signings will integrate with returning talent.

The Coachella Valley Invitational features five additional NWSL teams along with 14 MLS clubs for complete preseason matches, training sessions, and organizational meetings. The opportunity gives fans unprecedented access to watch some of the most decorated and popular players in the NWSL and MLS. The CVI also allows fans to see the teams compete against each other in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

Coachella Valley Invitational NWSL Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 16

Angel City FC v Portland Thorns at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC v Houston Dash at 12:00 p.m. PT

Bay FC v Seattle Reign FC at 1:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Portland Thorns v Houston Dash at 10:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC v Bay FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Angel City FC v Seattle Reign FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 16, 2025

Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash in Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego Wave FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.