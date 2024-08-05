Seattle Reign FC Signs Swiss Forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević

August 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has signed forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević through the 2025 season for an agreed upon transfer fee. The 33-year-old is set to join the club in August, pending receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

"A stalwart for her National Team and an experienced international player, including time here in the NWSL, Ana-Maria brings a wealth of experience and talent to our club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her ability to play in multiple attacking roles, combined with her knowledge and football acumen, makes her a player who can immediately impact the group in a positive way. We're eager to integrate her into the club."

Crnogorčević signs with the Reign from Atlético Madrid of Liga F, where she played one season and made 14 appearances. Prior to that, Crnogorčević signed with Barcelona in 2019 and played with the club through 2023. She helped Barcelona finish first in Liga F in all four seasons.

Crnogorčević makes her return to the NWSL after previously playing with Portland Thorns FC for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, where she totaled six goals and four assists in 32 appearances (26 starts).

"I'm so happy to return to one of the top leagues in the world and join the Reign, a team with a strong history of success in this competitive environment," said Crnogorčević. "I'm looking forward to arriving in Seattle soon and can't wait to get started with the team."

Internationally, Crnogorčević is a member of the Switzerland Women's National Team and leads the country, among both men and women, in all-time caps (159) and international goals (74). The attacker has been rostered for both of Switzerland's World Cup appearances in 2015 and 2023.

During the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the forward started in all four of Switzerland's games, playing all but one minute, to help the team advance out of the group.

"We're excited to add another proven attacker to our squad," said head coach Laura Harvey. "Ana brings tremendous international and club experience to our team, including two years in this competitive league. She's a dynamic player who adds proven levels of success, so we're eager to see how that translates here in Seattle."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.