Lynn Family Stadium to Host U.S. Women's National Team Game in October

August 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









The four-time World Cup champion U.S. Women's National Team will return to Louisville for the first time since 2004 when it faces Argentina at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Lynn Family Stadium in a match presented by Louisville-area bourbon distiller Jim Beam.

The U.S. match at Lynn Family Stadium, the home of National Women's Soccer League club Racing Louisville and brother club Louisville City, will be the first in Louisville in 20 years, with the previous four games taking place at University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium between 1999-2004. It will be the first time a U.S. national team will play at Lynn Family Stadium, which opened in 2020.

Racing Louisville and Louisville City season ticket members will receive presale access to tickets before they go on sale to the public Friday. Access will also be made available to fans who make a deposit toward 2025 Racing or LouCity season tickets before the presale ends.

The match will be broadcast on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max and Peacock.

"We're truly honored to host the U.S. Women's National Team," said James O'Connor, the president of LouCity and Racing. "This is yet another testament to the strong support for professional soccer in Louisville as well as continued investment by our ownership group to build strong teams and top facilities. The USWNT will visit on the heels of a big summer for our club. We were recently named a team base camp site for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, LouCity hosted Eintracht Frankfurt for a friendly, and Racing Louisville is set to compete this week in The Women's Cup, our international tournament at Lynn Family Stadium. We are putting Louisville on the map when it comes to soccer and look forward to a special day this October for both club and country."

"Racing Louisville is thrilled to welcome U.S. Soccer and the Women's National Team back to Louisville for the first time in two decades," said Racing Louisville general manager Ryan Dell. "As I came to Racing from U.S. Soccer, this team and these players have a special place in my heart, and I know everyone is looking forward to sharing our world-class facilities and Kentucky hospitality with both teams for this unique international match at Lynn Family Stadium."

The U.S. has faced Argentina four times in its history, but the teams have not met since February 2021 - a 6-0 win in Orlando, Fla., at the SheBelieves Cup.

Argentina did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics but put in an admirable performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Although La Albiceleste failed to advance out of group play, they lost just 1-0 to Italy, drew South Africa 2-2 and fell to Sweden, 2-0.

TICKETS

Presales for the USWNT vs. Argentina match in Louisville will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and conclude on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8 a.m. ET. The public sale opens at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9.

