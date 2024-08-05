Two Wave FC Players Move on to 2024 Paris Olympic Semi-Finals

August 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma with Team USA

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Games with the U.S. Women's National team.

The Wave will host an official watch party at Fairplay on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for the USWNT's semifinal match against Germany that kicks off at 9 a.m. PT.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan alongside the 2021 gold medalists Canada, and forward Delphine Cascarino and host country France did not advance from the quarterfinals.

United States

The USWNT earned their spot in the semifinals by securing a 1-0 win over Japan in extra time of the quarterfinal match on Aug. 3. The team moves on to face Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 a.m. PT. for the chance to advance to the gold medal match. The U.S. is coming off their fourth consecutive win and looks to face Germany for a second time in the tournament as the two federations previously met on July 28 when the USWNT earned a 4-1 win.

Defender Naomi Girma has been a mainstay in the U.S. backline, playing every minute of all four matches while Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw looks to make her Olympic debut after missing the first three group-stage matches due to injury.

Canada

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and her Canadian side fell to Germany in a penalty kick shootout after the quarterfinal match finished scoreless. Sheridan started in net for Canada in all four matches and helped the team to three consecutive wins before falling in the knockout stage. It marks the first Olympic Games since 2008 that Canada has not advanced to the medal podium since winning bronze in 2012 and 2016 and taking gold in 2021.

France

Forward Delphine Cascarino, who signed with the Wave on July 26, and the host nation, France, finished their run at the Paris Games with a 1-0 loss to Brazil on Aug. 3. Cascarino started in all four matches for the French side, and earned the full 90 minutes in the team's quarterfinal match.

