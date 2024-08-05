Gotham FC to Play Angel City in Summer Cup Semifinal on Tuesday

August 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC is traveling to Kansas City for the semifinals of the NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup, in which the club will face Angel City FC at CPKC Stadium (5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network / Paramount +).

Gotham FC won its group and earned the second seed for the semifinal of the tournament. The club was the only team to not concede a goal in group play. Most recently in the tournament, Gotham FC defeated Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil 3-0 at Red Bull Arena on Friday night. Gotham FC forward Katie Stengel recorded a brace, while forward Ella Stevens notched her sixth goal of the 2024 season and dished out two assists.

Angel City earned the third seed and won Group B. The Los Angeles team recently defeated the San Diego Wave 5-4 in penalties to secure a trip to the semifinals. Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haračić saved a penalty to help her team earn two points and advance to the semifinals.

The two NWSL teams previously faced off twice in the regular season, in which Gotham FC swept the series against Angel City. Gotham FC earned 2-1 wins in both games. The two teams most recently played each other in Los Angeles before the international break, where midfielders Rose Lavelle and Delanie Sheehan each found the back of the net in the match.

The Summer Cup is the NWSL's first-ever international club tournament that takes place during the 2024 Olympic window. The tournament features all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams from LIGA MX. After the group stage, a four-team semifinal round on August 6 will take place at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25.

Key Notes

Gotham FC is the only club to not allow a goal in regulation during the group stage of the tournament. Cassie Miller leads all goalkeepers in the tournament with two clean sheets.

Gotham FC has only allowed one goal in the first half in its last 15 games in all competitions.

On Friday, Katie Stengel scored her first two goals of 2024 and notched her second career NWSL brace and first since June 30, 2018 for Utah.

Ella Stevens also leads her team in goals (6) and assists (5) in 2024. She has recorded one goal and two assists in the Summer Cup, which all came against Chivas on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.