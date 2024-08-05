Seattle Reign FC Extends Forward McKenzie Weinert, Loans Weinert to USL Super League's Spokane Zephyr FC
August 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has extended forward McKenzie Weinert's contract through the 2025 season and loaned her to Spokane Zephyr FC for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2024-25 USL Super League season. Weinert's loan is effective immediately and will last through the end of 2024.
"Kenzie has shown her commitment to improve as was evident in her time in Australia. This loan to Spokane is one where we see her continuing to refine her game even further," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "We look forward to seeing her progression and bringing her back for another season in 2025."
Weinert signed a one-year contract with the Reign in February from Melbourne Victory FC of the A-League Women in Australia. This season, Weinert tallied two starts in six appearances across all competitions for Seattle.
