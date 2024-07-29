Seattle Reign FC Signs Haitian Forward Nérilia Mondésir

July 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has signed forward Nérilia Mondésir through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027, for an agreed upon transfer fee. The 25-year-old is set to join the club in August, pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate.

"Nérilia is an exciting addition to the club. She brings with her a host of international and high-level league experience," said general manager Lesle Gallimore. "She'll add a new dimension to our attack and complement the current players on our roster. I look forward to our fans getting to know Nérilia, her story and her journey in the game."

Mondésir becomes the first Haitian-born player in league history. She joins the Reign after playing for Montpellier HSC of Division 1 Féminine since 2017, where she made 89 starts in 123 appearances. The speedy attacker recorded 20 goals and 16 assists for the French club, scoring 19 of her goals over the last three seasons. In 2022, she led the team in scoring with nine goals.

"I can't wait to bring my passion for the sport to Seattle and play alongside this amazing group," said Mondésir. "I want to help the team reach its goals and achieve success. See you all soon, Reign fans!"

On the international stage, Mondésir has represented Haiti since 2014, beginning at the U-15 level. She has also captained Haiti for several years at various levels, including Haiti's first-ever appearance in a FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. Mondésir made her debut at the senior stage with Haiti during the 2020 Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship and has since scored 30 goals in 25 caps for her country.

"We are thrilled to add a player of Nérilia's caliber to our roster," said head coach Laura Harvey. "She is known for her creative ability with her speed of play and has experienced success for both her club and country. We look forward to utilizing her skillset to elevate our attack and help the club reach its goals this season and beyond."

In 2018, the forward captained Haiti's U-20s during the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship, helping the country make history when they qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France, the first time a Haitian Women's National Team qualified for a World Cup at any stage.

