Gotham FC Signs English Defender Jess Carter

July 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced the club has acquired five-time Women's Super League (WSL) Champion and English defender Jess Carter from Chelsea FC Women in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. Following the transfer, Carter has signed a multi-year contract with Gotham FC through 2026. Carter will be available for Gotham FC matches after Thursday, Aug. 1.

"I cannot wait to join Gotham FC," said Carter. "The club is playing at an incredible level right now in one of the toughest leagues in the world. I cannot wait to be a part of it all."

Carter joins the club after an incredible tenure with Chelsea from 2018-24. In the 2023-24 WSL season, she appeared in 21 matches with 19 starts en route to Chelsea's fifth-straight WSL title. In addition, the defender recorded an impressive pass success rate of 88% and led her team in clearances (57) as well as blocks (6).

"Jess is one of the best players in the world," said Gotham FC Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We are very excited for Jess to join Gotham FC. She can really shine with our style of football, and I believe our fans will enjoy her way of playing."

On the international stage, Carter has earned 36 caps for the Lionesses since making her debut in 2017. She was a part of the squad that made history and won the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Additionally, Carter was a key member of the 2023 FIFA World Cup squad that finished as runner-ups, in which she played and started in six matches.

"Jess is a world-class player with incredible experience at both the club and international level," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "We are very excited for her to add to the existing high-level competition in our environment."

Carter began her professional career with Birmingham City in 2014, where she appeared in 25 matches and started in 24 over the course of four seasons. For her performance in the 2016-17 season, the defender was named the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year.

