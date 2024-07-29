Kansas City Current Announces Partnership with Nuuly

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a one-year partnership with Nuuly, an online clothing rental subscription service, on Monday. Nuuly will help the Current arrive in style at CPKC Stadium, as the brand will be the presenting sponsor of the club's "Match Day Arrival."

Nuuly will also receive in-stadium signage at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional sports team. Nuuly and the Current will additionally team up for unique community activations, including working through United Way to make clothing donations for local teens in need. Nuuly will also be offering its services to Current players to keep their matchday outfits fresh.

In February 2024, Nuuly opened a $60 million fulfillment center in Raymore, Missouri that will create 750 jobs over the next five years.

"Nuuly's corporate commitment to sustainability and recent entry to the Kansas City community makes them a great partner for our organization," said KC Current Vice President, Marketing, Jocelyn Monroe. "Player arrivals are a fan favorite, and we are excited to team up with Nuuly to further share the styles and trends that make our players unique."

Since launching in 2019, Nuuly has become the leading subscription clothing rental service for women with over 200,000 subscribers nationwide and growing. Nuuly allows users to rent six styles per month, offering a curated selection of over 19,000 styles from more than 400 designer and contemporary brands in sizes ranging from 00-40, including petites and maternity. At the end of each month users can return their items in a recycled and reusable tote bag, which replaces approximately 40 cardboard boxes. Nuuly aims to reduce waste of one-off purchases and extend the life of clothing by offering a nearly endless shared closet users can rent from to refresh their wardrobes in a way that's gentler on their wallets and the planet.

"Nuuly is excited to strengthen its connection with the Kansas City community through this partnership with the Kansas City Current and to be a part of both the team and National Women's Soccer's trajectory," said Kim Gallagher, Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Success at Nuuly.

