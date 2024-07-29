Chicago Red Stars Sign Brazilian International, Ludmila

July 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars today announced the signing of Brazilian international, Ludmila, to a three-year contract through the 2026 season. Ludmila will join the Red Stars in Chicago following the Paris Olympics and approval of a P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. The Brazilian will occupy one of the club's international roster spots.

"I have had the pleasure of watching Ludmila's game for years. There is a clear level of talent that has helped Ludmila find success on the pitch, individually as a goal scorer and as a part of Atlético with their championships. I look forward to seeing Ludmila come in and contribute to the Red Stars as we enter the second half of the season and push for playoffs" said Richard Feuz, Chicago Red Stars general manager

"I can't wait to put on the jersey and play in front of our fans. I want my soccer and goals to make them very happy when they come to the field," said Ludmila. "I'm going with the goal of being champions since the first season, I want to keep winning in Chicago. SAMBA!"

Ludmila joins the Red Stars from Spanish side, Atlético Madrid, where the forward spent seven seasons. With Atlético Madrid, the Brazilian made 159 appearances, played more than 11,000 minutes and scored 63 goals. Over seven seasons at Atlético Madrid, Ludmila helped the team win the Primera División Femenina title two consecutive times (2017/2018, 2018/2019) finishing ahead of powerhouse club, Barcelona, both times. Ludmila and Atlético Madrid also won the Supercopa Femenina (2020/2021) and the Copa de la Reina (2022/2023) and finished as runners-up in both competitions in 2021/2022, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Finishing the 2017/2018 season as league champions, Ludmila and Atlético Madrid qualified for the Women's UEFA Champions League tournament the following season. In the round of 32, Atlético faced Manchester City, and heading into the second leg of the series matchup, the two teams were tied 1-1. In the second leg, Ludmila assisted on the match's opening goal, and late in the first half, scored a goal that secured Atlético the win and moved them into the next round of the tournament.

Internationally, Ludmila plays for Brazil and has made 50 appearances with the senior national team. Ludmila appeared in several major international tournaments, including the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and has five goals for Brazil. In 2019, prior to the World Cup, Ludmila and Brazil participated in the SheBelieves Cup finishing as the runner-up in the tournament.

The Chicago Red Stars take on the Washington Spirit Wednesday, July 31, in Richmond, Virginia in the club's final group-stage match in the Summer Cup. Fans can catch all the action on Paramount+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

