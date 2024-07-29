San Diego Wave FC Announces Time Change for August 24 Match vs. Angel City FC
July 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club's home match against Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24 will now kick off at 1:30 p.m. PT. The match against Los Angeles was previously scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Tickets for the Rivalry Match, presented by Kaiser Permanente, are available here and the match will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. The first 15,000 fans will also receive a Naomi Girma bobblehead, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.
