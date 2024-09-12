Seattle Reign FC Loans Defender Sofia Huerta to Olympique Lyonnais

September 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has loaned defender Sofia Huerta to Olympique Lyonnais of the Première Ligue through June 2025, which included an undisclosed fee.

"Reign FC is a club that takes pride in doing what's right for its players. In the case of Sofia Huerta's loan to Olympique Lyonnais, this was an opportunity that arose earlier this summer, and Sofia expressed interest in exploring it for both personal and professional reasons," Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore said. "This agreement also allows us to add resources to target impact signings in the winter transfer window, allowing our club to continue contending for trophies."

Huerta joins the French side immediately and is awaiting receipt of her International Transfer Certificate.

"We are supportive of Sofia's decision; it has been something we have spoken about at length throughout the summer," Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey said. "We as a club are focusing on our push for the playoffs. As I've said before, our locker room has a really good vibe right now and the collective group is eager to get back on the field to continue our push for results."

In April, Huerta signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the club through 2027. This season, Huerta has played every minute of all 19 games, totaling two goals, 129 crosses, 77 duels won, 52 clearances, 27 interceptions and 15 tackles won. She also helped the team earn four clean sheets.

"I'm so grateful for the Reign, the coaching staff and my teammates for supporting me in this personal decision to pursue an opportunity to compete overseas," Huerta said. "I have so much confidence in this group to continue working towards the goals we set at the start of the season and can't wait to cheer on the team down the stretch."

Since entering the NWSL in 2015, Huerta has tallied 37 goals and a league-record 31 assists in 188 regular season appearances, tied for the seventh-most games played in league history.

