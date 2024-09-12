2024 NWSL Championship at CPKC Stadium Tickets on Sale to General Public

September 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY (Sept. 12, 2024) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that tickets for the 2024 NWSL Championship are now on sale to the general public. The biggest game of the 2024 season will be hosted for the first time at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri with fans from across the world gathering to represent their favorite clubs in the most important game of the season.

Tickets for the match are available starting at just $49. Group tickets for 10 or more are also available for purchase. Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2024 NWSL Championship can visit www.NWSLsoccer.com/championship for more information and to purchase tickets.

