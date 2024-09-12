Portland Thorns FC Extend Forward Morgan Weaver

September 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed Morgan Weaver to a five-year extension, keeping the forward in the Rose City through the 2028 season.

From the moment she was drafted Morgan has exemplified what it means to be a Portland Thorn. Her commitment to this Club, this city and this community are evident in everything she does, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. She takes great pride in wearing the crest, giving it her all each and every time she walks on the field. We are grateful to have seen her grow and develop these past few years, and thankful for her contributions to our success. We are thrilled with her decision to commit to this club long term and look forward to what we will all be able to do together.

Morgan first joined the Thorns ahead of the 2020 season as the second overall pick in the NWSL Draft. While her rookie season was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weaver still appeared in nine matches, scoring her first professional goal on July 17, 2020 against the North Carolina Courage.

Now in her fifth year with the Club, Weaver has recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 68 regular-season matches, helping lift five trophies, including the 2021 NWSL Shield and the 2022 NWSL Championship. Of the Club's eight trophies in 12 years, Weaver has aided in the winning of five of them.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Weaver was named the Rose City Riveters' Supporters Player of the Year an honor given to a singularly exceptional Thorns player who exhibits brilliant talent and stellar character - a player who elevates their teammates, our club, and the City of Portland with the consistency and inspiring awe of a constellation.

As a native of the Pacific Northwest, Weaver has spent her entire career in the region, playing collegiately at the Washington State University where she recorded 43 goals and 12 assists in 85 matches. When she was drafted she became tied for the second highest drafted player in WSU Athletics history.

