Kansas City Current Visit Orlando for Highly Anticipated Rematch against Undefeated Pride

September 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - After returning to winning ways last weekend, the Kansas City Current (11-3-5, 38pts., 3rd place) kick off a crucial three-match stretch against the other three of the NWSL's top four clubs Friday. First up for the Current is a visit to Orlando for a showdown against the undefeated Orlando Pride (14-0-5, 47pts., 1st place). Friday's match kicks off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video with Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey and Kealia Watt on the call. Fans in Kansas City can listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge or listen along on the KC Current App in English or Spanish.

The Current rode a strong defensive effort to a 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals last Saturday at CPKC Stadium. The Royals, who entered the match with a four-match winning streak across all competitions, were stifled by six saves from Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult. Defenders Alana Cook and Kayla Sharples, who both made their first NWSL regular season home appearances last weekend, anchored a stout Current back line as the club picked up its first shutout in league play since June 28.

Forward Temwa Chawinga scored the game-winning goal in the 47th minute against Utah. The goal marked her 15th of the regular season as the forward extended her lead in the NWSL Golden Boot race. Additionally, Chawinga has tied midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta for the Current's franchise record for career goals in NWSL regular season play. Chawinga has scored in eight consecutive NWSL regular season contests, which is also a league record, and is just three goals away from matching the league's all-time scoring record.

The Pride have not lost a match this season and, dating back to last year, are 20 games unbeaten. Orlando extended that streak last weekend with a 1-0 road victory against the Chicago Red Stars. Forward Marta scored the Pride's lone goal of the contest with a long-range strike in the 37th minute. Orlando has already clinched a spot in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, becoming the first team in the league to do so.

RIVALRY RENEWED

Friday's contest marks the highly anticipated rematch between Kansas City and Orlando after a thrilling first regular season matchup July 6 at CPKC Stadium. With both sides entering the contest unbeaten, the Pride emerged with a 2-1 victory with a penalty scored by Marta in the 63rd minute serving as the difference.

The match was hotly contested, featuring 29 total fouls and seven yellow cards between the sides. Orlando was reduced to 10 players in the first half after Pride defender Carrie Lawrence received her second yellow card of the match.

On the Current's end, the squad has gone through some alterations since the first meeting between the sides in July. Cook and Sharples have been brought in as defensive reinforcements, along with Schult in net. Additionally, the Current added midfielder Jereko and forward Hildah Magaia, who have proven to be high-energy attacking threats off the bench. Forward Bia Zaneratto, who did not play in the first meeting between Kansas City and Orlando, returned to the pitch last weekend against Utah in the 72nd minute and will be available for selection again Friday in Orlando.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga -- Not only is Chawinga having one of the most impressive debut seasons in NWSL history, but she is also on her way to having the most prolific offensive campaign in the history of the league. Chawinga is just the fifth player in NWSL history to score 15 goals in a single NWSL season, and the first to do since 2022. Chawinga is within striking distance of the NWSL record for goals in a season (18). She also has six assists, which is tied for the second-highest total in the league.

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda -- Orlando forward Barbra Banda has gone back-and-forth with Chawinga for the NWSL Golden Boot lead throughout the regular season but enters Friday's contest three goals behind Chawinga's league-leading total. To her credit, Banda ranks second in the NWSL with 12 goals so far this season. Banda opened the scoring in the July contest between the Current and Pride with a goal in the 38th minute.

MILESTONE FOR THE CAPTAIN

Kansas City's captain made history over the weekend, as Saturday's victory against Utah marked LaBonta's 150th NWSL regular season appearance. 73 of those appearances have come as a member of the Current, which is the franchise record for regular season appearances.

LaBonta joined an extremely exclusive club by achieving last weekend's milestone. LaBonta is one of just 30 NWSL players to reach 150 career appearances, and she is the first player to do so while playing for the Current. LaBonta eclipsed 10,000 minutes played in the NWSL May 12 against the North Carolina Courage.

Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo has also eclipsed 150 NWSL regular season appearances, though she was playing for the Chicago Red Stars at the time of her milestone.

PLAYOFFS?

With just seven matches remaining in the NWSL regular season, the 2024 playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The Current have an opportunity to secure a spot in the postseason this week, though the club needs three separate things to occur to do so.

First, Kansas City must beat Orlando Friday night. Then, either the North Carolina Courage has to have a win/draw against Bay FC Saturday OR NJ/NY Gotham has to beat or tie the Seattle Reign Monday PLUS Chicago needs to win or tie at the Portland Thorns Friday night or Racing Louisville needs to have a win/draw against Angel City Saturday.

The top eight clubs in the final NWSL standings will make the postseason, with the top four clubs guaranteed to host at least a match in the quarterfinal round. Even if it does not come this weekend, Kansas City is within striking distance of clinching the second postseason appearance in franchise history.

TOUGH ROAD AHEAD

Friday's contest begins perhaps the most difficult stretch to date on the Current's schedule. With Kansas City entering the weekend in third place on the NWSL table, the club's next three games are against the other three clubs surrounding the Current in the standings. After visiting first-place Orlando Friday, Kansas City hosts the second-place Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium Sept. 20.

To close the run, Kansas City hosts fourth-place NJ/NY Gotham FC Sept. 28 at CPKC Stadium. All four sides figure to be major players in the postseason picture, and the Current will have plenty of opportunities to test itself against the league's best clubs throughout the month of September.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2024

