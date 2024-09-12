Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Eras Night

September 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride will host the Kansas City Current for its 2024 NWSL regular season match - Eras Night, presented by Heart of Florida United Way - on Friday, Sept. 13, from Inter&Co Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 7 p.m. ET.

Scroll below to learn more about all the special activities taking place on Friday night.

vs. Kansas City Current

Friday, Sept. 13th, 7:00 PM

What's New at Inter&CO Stadium

With new technology upgrades such as 200+ new TVs and enhanced Wifi, updated security processes and lockers at more gates, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings, and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season. Click here to read more about everything new at Inter&Co Stadium this year!

Pre-Match Activities

Opening at 6 p.m. ET, Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix located just outside Gate B will feature face painters, friendship bracelet-making station, photo booth, and games, as well as food trucks, drinks, music, merchandise for sale, giveaways from our partners and an upgraded Publix fan experience.

Grab your pre-match drinks at the new Heineken Star Bar, located in Mane Street Plaza.

Student Pass

Local college students with a valid .edu email address are eligible discounted tickets starting at only $10 to select Orlando Pride matches! Click here for more information.

Gate Giveaway (Ingress)

Friendship bracelts, presented by Heart of Florida United Way, will be given away as fans enter Inter&Co Stadium, while supplies last.

Merch of the Match

The Merch of the Match is the Eras Night Collection, which includes 13 pieces of merchandise.

Patch of the Match

The Patch of the Match includes the Pride Heart Hands CITYiD patch and the Pride Friendship Bracelet CITYiD patch.

Match Day Poster

The Match Day Poster is designed by Matt Stone and will be available at retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.com.

Match Day Timeline

3:30 PM - Mane Street Tailgate Parking Opens

6:00 PM - Ticket Office powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A, Opens

6:00 PM - Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix Opens

7:00 PM - Gates Open

7:50 PM - Starting XI Reveal presented by Orlando Health

8:03 PM - Player Procession

8:05 PM - National Anthem

8:10 PM - Kickoff

