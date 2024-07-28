Seattle Reign FC Falls to Club Tijuana

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - In the second group stage match of the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, the Reign fell 3-2 to Club Tijuana. After going down two goals in the first half, the Reign pulled level thanks to goals from forward Emeri Adames and midfielder Maddie Mercado, but ultimately fell, conceding a final goal in the 84th minute of the match.

The match got off to a rough start for the Reign, as a through ball found the run of Tijuana forward Aisha Solorzano, who was able to one touch the ball into the back of the net and give the visitors a lead just two minutes into the match.

As the game progressed, Seattle found their footing and began to generate chances of their own, with forwards McKenzie Weinert and Emeri Adames leading the charge. Adames fired off back-to-back shots in the 18th and 19th minutes and Weinert had a chance off the woodwork at the 20-minute mark.

40 minutes into the match, Club Tijuana doubled their lead as another ball through the defense found the feet of Solorzano. The forward took one touch in the box before slotting the ball into the net to send her team into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

After the break, the Reign started the second half on the front foot, scoring their first goal less than 90 seconds after kickoff. Adames received a pass with her back to goal, but her time and space to turn before launching a shot off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net from around 20 yards out.

With momentum in their favor, the Reign found an equalizer in the 62nd minute from the foot of Mercado. Defender Lily Woodham's cross into the box forced Tijuana goalkeeper Maricruz Gonzalez to deflect the ball into the 18-yard box, where Mercado made no mistake on the second chance.

Though the match was largely controlled by the Reign in the second half, Tijuana found the game-deciding goal in the 84th minute, when Solorzano completed her hattrick as she once again got in behind the defense.

KEY TAKEWAYS:

EMERI ADAMES: Forward Emeri Adames scored in the 47th minute to bring the score 2-1 as the Reign worked to make a second-half comeback. Adames finished the match with a team-leading five shots (four on target), seven duels won and four chances created. In her first professional season, Adames now has two goals in 2024 across all competitions.

JORDYN BUGG: Defender Jordyn Bugg made her professional debut today after signing with the Reign on July 19. Bugg is signed through 2026, with a one-year option for 2027 that was set to automatically trigger in her first appearance for the club. With today's appearance, Bugg is officially signed through 2027.

MADDIE MERCADO: Midfielder Maddie Mercado assisted the Reign's first goal and scored the second goal to bring the score level at 2-2. Mercado finished the match with one goal, one assist, three shots, five duels won, four chances created and one interception. Mercado is just the third player in the tournament with a goal and assist in the same match. Both the goal and assist are firsts for the first-year midfielder's career.

SAM MEZA: Midfielder Sam Meza made her professional debut last week against Utah Royals FC and earned her first-ever start for the club today. Meza finished the match with a team-leading 10 duels won and six tackles won.

UP NEXT: The Reign travel to Providence Park in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday to play another NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, this time against Portland Thorns FC at 7:00 p.m.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Seattle Reign FC 2 - 3 Club Tijuana

Date/Time: Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m. PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Weather: 70, sunny

Scoring Summary

SEA: Adames - 47', Mercado - 62'

TIJ: Solórzano - 2', 40', 84'

Discipline

SEA: James-Turner (Caution - 69')

TIJ: Pelayo (Caution - 89')

Lineups

SEA: GK Ivory (C), D Bugg, D Woodham, D Lester, M Stanton (Huerta 46'), M Meza (Ji 67'), M Athens, M Mercado (Latsko 67'), M James-Turner, F Adames (King 87'), F Weinert (Balcer 67')

Unused substitutes: GK Perez, D McClernon, D Holmes, M McCammon

Total Shots: 17 (Adames - 5)

Shots on Goal: 9 (Adames - 4)

Fouls: 7 (Seven tied with - 1)

Offsides: 3

Corner Kicks: 11

Saves: 1 (Ivory - 1)

TIJ: GK Gonzalez, D Diaz, D Martinez (Villalobos 77'), D Alvarado, D Fong, M Herrera (Fernandez 68'), M Pelayo, M Martinez (Cox 68'), M Hernandez (C) (Izaguirre 77'), F Marroquin (Espinosa 62'), F Solorzano

Unused substitutes: F Carrandi, F Munguia, D Mora, GK Gutierrez

Total Shots: 6 (Solorzano - 4)

Shots on Goal: 4 (Solorzano - 4)

Fouls: 13 (Pelayo - 5)

Offsides: 2

Corner Kicks: 0

Saves: 7 (Gonzalez - 7)

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistant Referee 1: Sharon Gingrich

Assistant Referee 2: Melissa Beck

4th Official: Kelsey Harms

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.