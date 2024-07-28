Gotham FC Win 1-0, Takes Over Washington as Group D Leader

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







CHESTER, PA - NJ/NY Gotham FC defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 at Subaru Park on Sunday night. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan scored the game-winning goal to help the club secure three points. With the win, Gotham FC now leads Group D of the NWSL x LigaMX Summer Cup with five points.

Gotham FC opened the match with a close opportunity on goal. Defender Mandy Freeman swung a ball into the box towards forward Ella Stevens. The forward took a touch down, and then tried to slip a ball to forward Katie Stengel, but it was just out of reach.

In the seventh minute, Gotham FC built out of its own third and combined down the right flank. Freeman found Stevens near the midfield line, where the forward played fellow forward Stengel though for a chance on goal. Stengel fired a shot at the near post, but Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury deflected the shot out of bounds.

Gotham FC continued to push forward in search of the opening goal. In the eighteenth minute, Ryan drove into the box then cut a ball back to defender Bruninha, who was at the top of the box. She took a prep touch around a defender then shot the ball, but the shot was deflected into the air towards goal, where Stengel was able to head the deflection onto frame. However, Kingsbury touched the ball over the crossbar to deny the opportunity.

Both teams entered the half scoreless. Gotham FC led Washinngton in shots (13-2) and possession (58%-44%)

Gotham FC began the second half, just as the club did the first - dominating possession and creating chances in Washington's defensive third. Eventually in the 62nd minute, Gotham FC broke through with the game's lone goal. Ryan earned a penalty kick in the box, and stepped up to bury the shot from the spot.

A few minutes later, the club had another opportunity on goal when Stevens played Ryan in, behind Washington's backline. Ryan drove to goal then played a cut-back pass to midfielder Delanie Sheehan for the first time shot, which was denied by a Washington defender.

Gotham FC held Washington to four shots in the game, while firing off eighteen of its own. The club also outpossed its opposition 55% to 45%.

Gotham FC will return home Friday, Aug. 2 to face Chivas de Guadalajara at Red Bull Arena (8 p.m. ET).

###

POSTGAME ASSETS

QUOTES

Head Coach Juan Carlos Amoros

On Mckenna Whitham making her debut...

I think that for us it is obviously an important moment because she's a young player. She's not only the youngest player to ever play in the league, but she's also the youngest player for us in the squad, which is what we really care about. We obviously have identified a special talent. It will take some time to really reach her potential. From herself to the team, what they are doing to help her and what she's doing to adapt to do it. From pre-season really. Because she has been with us obviously since we went to Colombia. I think that is what has got her to this part of the journey with the team. I think that the environment from everyone, that comes from the outside into the inside, is an environment where people can be themselves and support each other and you know, understand what they need to do on the pitch but they also are great people off the pitch. I think that makes everything easier.

On National Team Replacement Players like Nicole Baxter and Sabrina Flores...

I didn't have the chance to work with Bax [Nicole Baxter] before but she was really complimentary of the change that has happened in the club in this period. As I said before, it's difficult for some of these players to come out of this environment. So having her back, it's been fantastic and she's obviously familiar with a lot of the players. She is a fantastic professional, fantastic person and hopefully we can see her playing in some of these games coming up. And Sabrina, even if she's been gone for a while, I think she will consider herself part of the team. She shared the changing room and every experience. She was a champion of the NWSL with the team last year. She's an amazing person and an inspiration for young people. As you can see, super fit as well. She keeps herself in the best shape possible. Today we saw what she could do. No, I really hope that after this she keeps going with her career, does what she wants to but for me seeing her today calling her in brought back so many memories and she came on the pitch and she did so well. I'm sure she knows I'm super proud of her. I think the team also felt that way because it's not been easy for her and coming out and helping the team to win this game is such a difficult condition. So it's great to have her back and then on top of that playing, I think it is a lot of credit to herself for the work she has put in. Super happy that she got the chance and she was able to perform how she did and be as happy as she probably is right now.

Goalkeeper Cassie Miller

On today's USA vs Germany match...

We weren't getting together to watch it because we were getting ready for this game but a lot of us were definitely watching the game on the way here as long as we could until we needed to get ready for our game. But it's so fun, right? I just think watching the Olympics in general is just so fun. I've always been one that grew up just watching every single sport so obviously soccer. The Zambia vs Australia game was so exciting today and there were NWSL players as well. So, for sure watching our teammates succeed is great. Germany I think will kind of be right there and be strong so we're watching for sure.

On Mckenna Whitham making her debut...

She's been with us from the get go, she's been in the group training with us and putting in the hard work just as anyone one of us have been, so I think the excitement for her is incredible. I remember when I was 14 years old and to be able to do this, kudos to her because I definitely wasn't ready. I think it also comes from the team that is created here and the culture that's created here. Having that safe environment, a culture that pushes her everyday but allows her to be her best. We are definitely excited for her.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan

On filling in for Olympic absences...

This team has always had depth and I think that's something that we pride ourselves on. Anytime we step on the field, we expect to win and I feel like whether it's international players gone or injuries or illness, we always overcome diversity and we're always planning for it and like ready to deal with whatever comes at us. I think the mentality is always stepping on the field and giving it our best regardless of who was on the field. We've shown anybody that goes into a role has like, perfectly executed it, and that's just the expectation of this team and how we have we do things.

On what Kristen Edmonds' advice before her penalty attempt...

I mean, she had her full confidence in me. I think she was just making sure that I wanted it. And if I wanted it, that was what it was going to be. Kristin, we missed her on the pitch. She's an awesome leader, she always communicates and brings that confidence in herself and then gives confidence to others as well. She had full trust in me and I felt it, so it was great.

Key Match Notes

Defender Mandy Freeman tied Erica Skroski for the second-most Gotham FC starts in all competitions (regular season, playoffs, Challenge Cup, Fall Series and Summer Cup) with her 93rd. Sarah Woldmoe holds the record with 111.

Goalkeeper Cassie Miller kept her third clean sheet in her eighth match in all competitions for Gotham FC.

Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan scored the first Gotham FC Summer Cup goal ever, converting her first penalty kick on her first attempt in any NWSL match. Ryan has now scored in four different NWSL competitions (regular season, playoffs, Challenge Cup and Summer Cup).

Forward Katie Stengel made her 125th appearance in all competitions, taking 5 shots, 2 on goal.

Forward Ella Stevens appeared in her 75th NWSL game in all competitions.

Forward Mak Whitham became the youngest player to feature in an NWSL match at 14 years and 1 day.

Gotham FC out-shot Washington 18-4 and had edges of 34-8 in touches in the opposing box and 7-2 in corner kicks.

-

MATCH SUMMARY

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

July 28th, 2024 - Subaru Park

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Gotham FC 0 1 1

Washington Spirit 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

GFC: Yazmeen Ryan 62'

Lineups:

GFC: Cassie Miller, Bruninha, Sam Hiatt, Maycee Bell (Sabrina Flores), Mandy Freeman (Kristen Edmonds 45'), Nealy Martin, Delanie Sheehan, Yazmeen Ryan, Ella Stevens (Mackenzie Pluck 90'), McCall Zerboni ©, Katie Stengel (Mckenna Whitham 80')

WAS: Aubrey Kingsbury, Annaig Butel (Tara McKeown 45'), Jenna Butler, Jill Aguilera (Olivia Stone 63'), Maya Gorden, Andi Sullivan (Heather Stainbrook 45'), Paige Metayer, Ashley Hatch, Kate Wiesner (Chloe Ricketts 45'), Ouleye Sarr (Makenna Morris 68'), Brittany Ratcliffe

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.