Utah Royals Claim Three Points in Resounding Summer Cup Win

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah (Friday) Utah Royals FC (1-1-0, 3 pts, 2nd in Group A) defeat Portland Thorns (1-1-0, 3pts, 3rd in Group A) 3-1 in its second match of NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group play.

Playing at America First Field for the first time under Interim Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets the Utah Royals came out hot.

Just three minutes into play, forward Hannah Betfort found the net, her first with the blue-and-gold. Receiving a ball from captain Paige Monaghan inside the six, Betfort flicked the ball first-time off the far post to give the Royals an early 1-0 lead, tying with four other goals for the fastest goal scored in URFC history (3').

The Royals continued to press on the gas, adding to the lead in the 21st minute. In transition, Monaghan played a ball to rookie Ally Sentnor who drove up the middle of the field took an outside touch, freezing her defender before firing towards the far post for her team leading fourth goal of the season (in all competitions).

Holding a 2-0 lead the hosts entered the locker room leading or tied in all statistical categories; shots (15/2), shots on goal (8/1), possession (51/49), and corners (3/3).

Despite a slow first half Portland flipped the script early in the second half controlling majority of possession in the Royals' final third. As the Royals worked back into the flow of the game Brecken Mozingo found herself on a breakaway in the 63rd minute.

In transition Sentnor layed a ball off to her left to former BYU Cougar Mozingo who beat the keeper in a 1v1 situation finding the net near the far post. The goal was waived off in a controversial offsides call against Mozingo.

Just minutes later Portland started to claw at URFC's lead capitalizing off a Royals error in the defensive third. Finding herself on a second ball Olivia Moultrie made a move on Tejada and fired to the far post, finishing in the upper 90 bringing the Thorns within one.

Michele Vasconcelos ended the Thorns hopes of a comeback scoring her first goal of the season off a Thorns deflection. Gaining possession after winning a tackle, Ana Tejada playing in the midfield opposed to her natural position at center back drove up the middle of the field laying the ball off to the Utah native who targeted the far post sending Portland goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to her right but deflected off of a Thorns center back head and into the near post net.

Portland showed no quit testing the Royals defense until the final whistle. A last defender save by Kaleigh Riehl and diving save from Mandy Haught preserved the Royals lead which it rode out for the final few minutes of stoppage time for three points.

URFC next returns to action at home against Tijuana for its final game of group play in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup on Wednesday, July 31, at America First Field. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM MT, with tickets available at https://www.utahroyals.com/tickets/

UTA 3 : 1 POR

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Hannah Betfort (Paige Monaghan) 3': Driving up the right side of the field Paige Monaghan played a cross to Hannah Betfort. Receiving the ball just inside the six Betfort flicked the ball to the inside of the near post and in for her first goal with the Royals.

UTA: Ally Sentnor (Paige Monaghan) 21': Receiving the ball from Paige Monaghan Ally Sentnor took the ball forward, cutting inside with her left foot before firing a shot near the top of the penalty arch towards the far post.

POR: Olivia Moultrie (Mallie McKenzie) 66': Capitalizing on a second opportunity Mallie McKenzie played a ball to Olivia Moultire who took a touch sending Ana Tejada flying by firing a shot to the far post upper 90 bringing the Thorns within one.

UTA: Michele Vasconcelos (Ana Tejada) 76': In transition Michele Vasconcelos received the ball from center back Ana Tejada filling the role of defensive midfielder. Vasconcelos fired towards the near post but the shot ricocheted off Thorns defender and in close to the near post.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch, Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Zoe Burns; Ana Tejada, Dana Foederer (Olivia Griffitts 60'), Ally Sentnor (Addisyn Merrick 85'); Paige Monaghan © (Michele Vasconcelos 60'), Hannah Betfort, Brecken Mozingo (Ellie Boren 74')

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Agnes Nyberg, Mikayla Cluff, Shaelan Murison, Darielle O'Brien,

Portland Thorns FC (4-4-2): Lauren Kozal; Reyna Reyes, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly (Rebekah Valdez 81'), Marie Muller (Isa Obaze 68'); Meghan Klingenberg (Olivia Moultrie 61'), Hina Sugita, Mallie McKenzie, Ana Dias (Marissa Sheva 46'); Christine Sinclair (Payton Linnehan 46'), Izzy D'Aquila

Subs not used: Emi Alvarado, Kat Asman, Marissa DiGenova

Stats Summary: UTA / POR

Possession: 43 / 57

Shots: 21 / 12

Shots on Goal: 9 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 10 / 4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card, 52') 10 total fouls

POR: No bookings, 4 total fouls

