Reign FC Hosts Club Tijuana for NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Sunday at Lumen Field

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC is back at Lumen Field to play its second NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup match against LIGA MX Femenil side Club Tijuana, who most recently went head-to-head with Portland Thorns FC. Tijuana fell 5-0 with Tijuana's best chance on goal coming from Mayra Pelayo, but the shot went just wide of the far post. Aisha Solórzano led Tijuana with three shots.

In Seattle's first match of the tournament, the team took down Utah Royals FC, 2-1. Midfielder Olivia Athens scored the first goal of the match from the penalty spot and defender Sofia Huerta headed in the game-winning goal in the 77th minute off a cross from forward Tziarra King. The night also featured three Seattle Reign FC debuts - defender Julia Lester, midfielder Ainsley McCammon and midfielder Sam Meza.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Paramount+, NWSL+

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.