Houston Dash Open Homestand with Three Points

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash opened a two-game homestand with three points following their 2-1 triumph over Tigres UANL from LIGA MX Femenil.

Forward Barbara Olivieri secured Houston's first three points of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in the 82nd minute. Midfielder Andressa controlled a long pass from rookie goalkeeper Heather Hinz near midfield, the Brazilian playmaker played the ball into space for the Katy, Texas native and Olivieri chipped the ball past the goalkeeper at the far post to secure the victory. This was Olivieri's second goal of the year and the first since she scored in Houston's 3-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage in May.

Houston took the lead in the second minute of the match after Sarah Puntigam found Yuki Nagasato near the endline. Nagasato played the ball toward the heart of the box and found Diana Ordóñez near the penalty spot. The Mexican international beat the Tigres goalkeeper at the near post for her first goal of the tournament and fifth goal of the year.

Tigres scored the equalizer in the final moments of the first half after defender Natalie Jacobs cleared a shot inside the box. The ball fell to Alison Gonzalez and her shot bounced off a defender toward the inside of the far post.

Houston nearly doubled their lead in the 16th minute after Avery Patterson found space behind the Tigres backline. Patterson's cross into the box found Ordóñez, but her header was off target.

Hinz made her professional debut tonight and tallied her first save of the game in the 19th minute when she handled Lizbeth Ovalle's header inside the box. The Dash goalkeeper finished with six saves against Tigres.

Hinz was called into action again in the 35th minute to deny Thembi Kgatlana at the near post. The University of South Carolina product cleared the ball moments later following a dangerous cross toward the far post.

Andressa entered the match at halftime and nearly scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute with a shot that hit the crossbar.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1 to host Pachuca CF in the final group game of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

---

Houston Dash (1-1-0; 3 pts.) 2-1 (Tigres UANL 1-1-0; 3 pts.)

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup - Game 2

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dash

1

1

2

Tigres UANL

1

0

1

HOU: Diana Ordóñez 1 (Yuki Nagasato 1) 2'

TUANL: Alison González 1 (unassisted) 45+4'

HOU: Barbara Olivieri 1 (Andressa Alves 1) 82'

LINEUPS:

Houston Dash: Heather Hinz; Natalie Jacobs ©, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Jylissa Harris (Allysha Chapman 75'); Cece Kizer (Andressa Alves 46'), Courtney Petersen, Sophie Schmidt, Sarah Puntigam (Barbara Olivieri 75'); Diana Ordonez (Amanda West 89'), Yuki Nagasato (Sophie Hirst 68')

Unused substitutes: Belle Briede, Madison Ayson, Madison Wolfbauer, Erin Mckinney

Total shots : 8 (Diana Ordóñez - 3); Shots on goal : 3 (T-3 players - 1); Fouls : 9 (Paige Nielsen/Natalie Jacobs - 2); Offside : 2 (Diana Ordóñez/Andressa Alvez - 1); Corner kicks : 3; Saves : 6 (Heather Hinz - 6)

Tigres UANL: Aurora Cecilia Santiago Cisneros; Anika Elia Rodriguez, Greta Alejandra Espinoza Casas, Cristina Del Carmen Ferral Montalvan ©, Natalia Villarreal Pardo (Jimena Lopez Fuentes 86'); Maricarmen Reyes Zarate, Alexia Fernanda Delgado Alvarado (Natalia Judith Colin Ruiz 86'), Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle Munoz, Alison Hecnary Gonzalez Esquivel (Lydia Nayeli Rangel Hernandez 70'), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (Belen De Jesus Cruz Arzate 70'), Sandra Stephany Mayor Gutierrez

Unused substitutes: Itzel Gonzalez Rodriguez, Bianca Elissa Sierra Garcia, Andrea Hernandez Buenosaires, Joseline Montoya Rodriguez, Maria Fernanda Elizondo Ochoa

Total shots : 20 (Thembi Kgatlana - 5); Shots on goal : 7 (Jacqueline Ovalle/Thembi Kgatlana 2); Fouls : 12 (Maricarmen Reyes - 4); Offside : 4 (Jacqueline Ovalle - 2); Corner kicks : 8; Saves : 1 (Aurora Santiago - 1)

DISCIPLINE:

TUANL: Maricarmen Reyes (caution; foul) 17'

HOU: Jylissa Harris (caution; foul) 25'

HOU: Courtney Petersen (caution; foul) 44'

HOU: Diana Ordóñez (caution; dissent) 66'

TUANL: Jimena López (caution; foul) 90+1'

HOU: Allysha Chapman (caution; foul) 90+5'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Danielle Chesky

Assistant : Tiffini Turpin

Assistant : Rebecca Luther

Fourth Official : Estefania Estrada Sanabria

Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy skies

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.