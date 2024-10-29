Seattle Reign FC Defender Ryanne Brown Signs One-Year Extension

October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC defender Ryanne Brown signed a contract extension through the 2025 season, the club announced today. The third-year defender was drafted by the Reign out of Wake Forest University as the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and was set to become a free agent.

"In true Ryanne Brown fashion, she has worked extremely hard to rehabilitate her knee, and we are looking forward to the day she is back on the pitch for Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Ryanne has shown in her time with the club that she can be an integral part of our success and we're here to support her through this journey."

Brown made four starts in 10 appearances across all competitions in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury during the opening match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup that resulted in a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and torn meniscus. After undergoing successful surgery in August, Brown has made significant strides through her recovery as she prepares for the 2025 season.

"Although this has been one of my most challenging years as a soccer player, the support I've received from my family, teammates, the staff and our supporters have kept me motivated throughout this entire journey," Brown said. "I'm truly blessed to have all of you behind me and can't wait to get back on the field soon."

In 2023, Brown appeared in all six of the group stage matches during the Challenge Cup to keep all opponents scoreless, earning six consecutive shutouts in the tournament. Since entering the league, the 25-year-old has totaled 28 appearances across all competitions with the Reign.

