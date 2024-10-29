Angel City Football Club Veteran Forward Sydney Leroux Agrees to New Three-Year Contract

October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that veteran forward Sydney Leroux has agreed to a new three-year contract through 2027. Leroux, who has been in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) since the league started in 2013, originally joined ACFC midway through the club's inaugural 2022 NWSL season via a trade with the Orlando Pride.

"This is my last go and I'm excited to end my career here," said Leroux. "My family and I are so excited to continue to be a part of Angel City and I promise to give my everything until the wheels fall off."

"Re-signing Sydney Leroux is a testament to her invaluable impact both on and off the pitch," said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "As a seasoned professional and US Women's National Team icon, Sydney has been pivotal in driving the growth of the league and bringing unforgettable moments to our fans during her time at Angel City. Her goals have fueled some of our most defining performances. We are thrilled she will continue her career with Angel City as we continue to lay the foundation for a sustainable and successful team for seasons to come."

Since joining ACFC, Leroux has appeared in 42 total NWSL matches in all competitions. She has earned 10 goals and two assists in 2,513 minutes, which boosted her regular season career total to 48 goals in 160 regular-season match appearances, landing the eighth spot on the NWSL all-time scoring list. In the 2024 NWSL regular season, she has earned seven goals in 24 matches, making it her most productive season since 2021 when she had eight goals with Orlando.

Prior to joining the club, Leroux spent four years with the Pride, following her time with Kansas City, Western New York, Seattle, and Boston in her 12 seasons of NWSL experience. In 2013, she had a breakout NWSL season with the Boston Breakers, where she scored her first NWSL goal and the league's first-ever hat trick. The following year, she was traded to the Seattle Reign, where she would help lead the team to the 2014 Supporters Shield.

Leroux was also a member of the US Women's National Team from 2011-2017, scoring 35 international goals. She was a key member of the winning USWNT squads at the 2012 London Olympics and 2015 Women's World Cup.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Leroux played collegiately at UCLA from 2008-2011, where she led the Bruins in scoring for three consecutive seasons. Following college, she was chosen first overall in the 2012 Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) draft by the Atlanta Beat. She played one season with the WPSL Elite Seattle Sounders Women before the NWSL began play in 2013.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.