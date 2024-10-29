San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by PNC Bank

October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC has announced details for the club's annual Fan Appreciation Day, presented by PNC Bank that will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Wave's last match of the season.

The first 15,000 fans to enter Snapdragon Stadium will receive a limited edition Wave FC baseball jersey, offered in youth large and adult large sizes, courtesy of PNC Bank. San Diego and Racing Louisville will kick off at 2:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Plus, special promotions including No Fees and 2 for $20 200-level are available now while supplies last!

Prior to the match, the Wave will host Fan Fest on the northeast lawn outside of the stadium from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. PT. Fan Fest will feature Wave FC's inflatable soccer game, poster making, face painting, and a live DJ on the Mostra Coffee Stage before entering the stadium. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. PT for season ticket members and 1:00 p.m. PT for the general public and the giveaway jerseys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 15,000.

San Diego has teamed up with Agramont for the second annual Fill the Truck event where fans are invited to drop off new toys and blankets to be donated to our three community partners - Humble Design, Chicano Federation, and ASYMCA. When fans donate, they will be entered to win a Wave FC team signed jersey and upgraded fieldside seats.

Alex Morgan will serve as the Wavemaker of the match in the pregame ceremony leading the fans straight into the final match of the season. Additionally, Alex Morgan merchandise will also be sold, with the club adding an all-new "San D13Goat" hat and scarf along with the previously sold item of a t-shirt, which will be available for purchase at the team store beginning at 11 a.m. The club will open the Team Store at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1 from 3-7 p.m. so fans can have the opportunity to shop and grab special in-person offers including 50% off jersey customization, spend $50 or more and get 25% off an online order placed from Nov. 18-19, plus all fans will receive a free gift with purchase.

The club will then celebrate midfielder Emily van Egmond's 100th career appearance in the NWSL ahead of kickoff. The Australian international played in her 100th match on October 19 against Kansas City Current where she earned the full 90 minutes. Since joining the Wave in the club's inaugural season, van Egmond has appeared in 54 matches (46 starts) for San Diego.

Throughout the match, the Wave will have various Fan Appreciation activations such as random row giveaways from Soapy Joes occurring approx. every 20 minutes throughout the match and t-shirt toss at halftime.

