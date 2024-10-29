Schedule Change for Wednesday Matches of 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship
October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
Due to inclement weather forecasted for the Kansas City area Wednesday, the First Round matches of the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship have been adjusted.
Wednesday's schedule is as follows:
Match 1: No. 12 Cincinnati vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 9:00 a.m. CT (ESPN+)
Match 2: No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 8 Utah, 11:45 a.m. CT (ESPN+)
Match 3: No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 7 Arizona, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Match 4: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Kansas, 5:15 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
