Luxury Streetwear Brand Ryoko Rain and Angel City FC Collaborate on New Apparel Collection

October 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Ryoko Rain © and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced a limited-edition apparel collection today, designed to inspire pride and excitement among fans of the globally recognized football club and streetwear clothing brand. The collection celebrates ACFC's soul and aims to inspire conversation to further advance women in sports, a cause central to the collaborating brands. Fans can purchase the apparel items beginning October 30 at shop.angelcity.com.

The vibrant collection features five items: Ryoko Rain and ACFC high-quality mesh shorts, t-shirt, cardigan sweater, and hat. The capsule collectively dons the Club's team colors and crest and Ryoko Rain's signature butterfly design and symbol. Ryoko Rain Founder and Creative Director Garrett James also incorporated cherry blossoms in the collection as a nod to his proud Japanese heritage and the contributions of Japanese athletes. ACFC team captain Ali Riley and Forward Jun Endo are showcasing the collection with video and photos.

The collaboration merges Ryoko Rain's deep-rooted cultural and design narrative alongside the characteristics synonymous with ACFC's commitment to equity and impact. As a father of three daughters, James is committed to ensuring women are empowered in whatever they do. The brand's signature butterfly symbol- representing growth, change, and new beginnings- embodies the essence of his family legacy, particularly inspired by the experiences of his two eldest daughters, River Ryoko and Alba Rain. In September, Ryoko Rain partnered with all women's track event Athlos NYC to launch an exclusive apparel collaboration where a percentage of proceeds went back to participating women athletes.

In a joint statement, Ryoko Rain and ACFC said, "This partnership and capsule embodies the spirit of Angel City fans through Ryoko Rain's story-driven designs with a shared value of empowering our local communities. Together, we are excited to spark another wave of pride for the Club in Los Angeles and beyond while driving important conversations about elevating women in sports."

Ryoko Rain was founded by James in 2021, whose vision is shaped by the legacy of his Japanese heritage and the family values passed down from previous generations. This cultural influence is central to Ryoko Rain's aesthetic and purpose, as each garment is designed to tell a story of transformation, resilience, and community.

