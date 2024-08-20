Seattle Reign FC Announces Partnership with Google Pixel

August 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced Google Pixel as the presenting partner for the Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement Match at Lumen Field on August 25. This partnership marks the first-ever NWSL club-specific partnership for Google Pixel, which is already an established partner of the National Women's Soccer League and the NWSLPA.

"Retiring Megan Rapinoe's #15 jersey is a historic moment that showcases the power of partnership," said Seattle Reign and Seattle Sounders Chief Revenue Officer, Courtney Carter. "This innovative collaboration with Google Pixel highlights our shared commitment to soccer, celebrates Megan's impactful legacy, and emphasizes Seattle's vital role in the women's sports movement, as we invest in the next generation."

As part of the partnership, Google Pixel will upgrade 26 fans to Tunnel Club Pitchside Seats to bring fans closer to the celebration of the club legend. Fans will have the opportunity to submit photos of themselves recreating the iconic Megan Rapinoe goal celebration pose to experience the Pitchside upgrade, courtesy of Pixel.

"Megan Rapinoe is a true trailblazer, and we're honored to be a part of her journey," said Julia Cheney, Cultural Marketing Lead, Google. "Pixel's partnership with her is rooted in a shared belief in the power of women's sports to inspire and create positive change in culture. We're excited to celebrate her amazing on field career and continue to support her efforts to make a difference in this next chapter."

The pre-match ceremony for the Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement Match, presented by Google Pixel, hosted by content creator Duda Pavão, will feature a special guest speaker and a commemorative celebration to mark the retirement of Rapinoe's iconic number 15 jersey.

The club will host two exclusive events in the week leading up to the match with the support of Google Pixel. The first event is a Season Ticket Member exclusive, complete with a ticket giveaway and fan Q&A session with the legend herself. The second event is a private family and friends dinner party at renowned Seattle restaurant Canlis with former Seattle Reign FC Legend Chef Aisha Ibrahim at the helm.

In addition to the special events and activations, Google Pixel and the Seattle Reign are joining forces with Footballco's renowned soccer media brand, INDIVISA, to honor the retirement of Megan's jersey. INDIVISA will produce a dedicated social video content feature, designed to engage Reign fans by testing their knowledge of Megan Rapinoe and providing a platform for them to contribute their own tributes.

Reign FC and Google Pixel are proud to partner together to grow the women's game globally and invite all fans to witness history and celebrate Rapinoe's illustrious career.

To be a part of the moment, fans can RISE for Rapinoe by securing tickets to see Megan Rapinoe's jersey retirement celebration now! Visit https://www.reignfc.com/megan-rapinoe-jersey-retirement-match to view all of Reign FC's ticket options for this celebration.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.