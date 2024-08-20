NC Courage Loans Defender Natalia Staude to Tampa Bay Sun FC

August 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has loaned defender Natalia Staude to Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Super League through December 2024.

Staude was a second-round draft choice out of the University of Virginia, where she was a five-year starter for the Cavaliers. During her time with the program, Staude made 103 appearances, playing 8,794 minutes, both of which rank as the second most in Cavalier history.

"We are excited for Talia to get some pro minutes in Tampa. It will allow her to gain the necessary minutes and help prepare her for her future here with the Courage. With Talia missing time at the start of the season to fulfill her college academic requirements - for which we are very proud of her - this loan will help her make up some of that time while playing. Tal has a very bright future ahead and this is the next step in her development as a pro.

We look forward to tracking and looking out for her while away and we will be a continuous resource for her during this stretch. She's a great kid and know this time will be extremely beneficial for her. Our main goal is her development, and we feel this opportunity is best for that." said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

Staude is the second player the Courage have loaned to a USL Super League side this season, with fellow 2024 draftee Julia Dorsey being loaned to Dallas Trinity FC earlier this month.

The Courage resumes play on Sunday, August 25, on the road against Seattle Reign FC. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET (7 PT) on ESPN2.

